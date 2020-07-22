TV18 Broadcast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2020.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd crashed 8.07% to Rs 35.9 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd lost 6.88% to Rs 47.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 18.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd slipped 4.97% to Rs 66. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 3.64. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 110.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 212.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

