Board of Vaibhav Global approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 27 October 2022

The Board of Vaibhav Global at its meeting held on 27 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Nitin Panwad, as Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO) under the category of Whole time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. from 27 October 2022, in place of Vineet Ganeriwala, who has been elevated as President - Shop LC Global Inc. Hence, Vineet ceased from the position of Group CFO w.e.f. 27 October 2022.

