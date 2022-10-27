V-Guard Industries allots Equity shares

Under ESOS 2013

V-Guard Industries has allotted 92,255 nos. of equity shares having face value of Re. I/- each to employees who have exercised stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Company 'ESOS2013'. Out of the total number of 92,255 equity shares allotted, 69,255, and 23,000 nos. of equity shares were allotted at a price of Re. 1/- and Rs.71.36 each respectively.

