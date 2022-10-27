JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves Buyback of Equity Shares
Business Standard

V-Guard Industries allots Equity shares

Capital Market 

Under ESOS 2013

V-Guard Industries has allotted 92,255 nos. of equity shares having face value of Re. I/- each to employees who have exercised stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Company 'ESOS2013'. Out of the total number of 92,255 equity shares allotted, 69,255, and 23,000 nos. of equity shares were allotted at a price of Re. 1/- and Rs.71.36 each respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU