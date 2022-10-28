IFCI allots 9.29 cr equity shares to GoI

For consideration of Rs 100 crore

IFCI has allotted 9,29,36,802 number of equity shares at a price of 10.76/- each (inter-alia including security premium of 0.76/- each share) to Government of India. Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares to the GOT on preferential basis, the shareholding of GOT has increased from 64.86% to 66.35 % of the total paid-up share capital of the Company.

