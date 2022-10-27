Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves Buyback of Equity Shares

-
ALSO READ
Kaveri Seed Company soars after board OKs Rs 125 crore buyback proposal
Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Board of SMC Global Securities approves buyback of shares up to Rs 75 cr
Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services approves buyback of shares up to Rs 160 cr
Board of Zydus Lifesciences approves buyback of shares up to Rs 750 cr
-
For an amount not exceeding Rs.125.65 CroresThe Board of Kaveri Seed Company on 27 October 2022 considered and approved the proposal for the buyback of the Company's fully-paid equity shares having a face value of Rs.2/- each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.125,65,00,000/-at a price not exceeding Rs. 700/- payable in cash, from its shareholders/beneficial owners (other than those who are promoters, members of the promoter group or persons in control), from the open market through stock exchange mechanism.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU