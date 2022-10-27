JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves Buyback of Equity Shares

For an amount not exceeding Rs.125.65 Crores

The Board of Kaveri Seed Company on 27 October 2022 considered and approved the proposal for the buyback of the Company's fully-paid equity shares having a face value of Rs.2/- each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.125,65,00,000/-at a price not exceeding Rs. 700/- payable in cash, from its shareholders/beneficial owners (other than those who are promoters, members of the promoter group or persons in control), from the open market through stock exchange mechanism.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 15:02 IST

