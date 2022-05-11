Max Financial Services gains after stellar Q4 performance

-
ALSO READ
MaxVIL fully leases out Max House Phase 1 to corporates
Wipro, Vedanta, UPL, Max Financial Services in focus
Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Max Financial Services 9MFY22 Consolidated Revenue^ Rises 21 percent to Rs 14,160 cr
Environmentalist and Children's Book Author, Abhishek Talwar, associates with Mendonsa Foundation for a sapling plantation drive with underprivileged children
-
Max Financial Services (MFSL) advanced 3.44% to Rs 725.20 after the company reported an 88.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.68 crore despite an 8.2% fall in total income to Rs 8962.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Total expenditure during the quarter declined by 9.1% YoY to Rs 8,809.34 crore.
Profit before tax was Rs 152.97 crore in Q4 FY22, which is higher by 127.8% compared with Rs 67.15 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company recorded 40.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.37 crore on a 0.3% decline in total income to Rs 31,187.58 crore in FY22 over FY21. Excluding investment income, the consolidated total income grew 17%.
The decline in the profit after tax was primarily due to COVID-19-related provisions in the current year and one-off items in the previous year, Max Financial said.
During the financial year, Max Life - MFSL's sole operating subsidiary - achieved new business margin (NBM) of 27.4% in FY22, an increase of 215 bps and the value of new business (VNB) was Rs 1,528 crore (post overrun), an annual growth of 22%. The 22% growth in VNB has been achieved on a high base of 39% VNB growth achieved in FY21.
Max Life reported an Embedded Value (EV) of Rs 14,174 crore. The operating return on EV (RoEV) over FY22 was 19.2%, which increases to 20.1% after excluding the one-off impact of COVID-19. Including non-operating variances, the total RoEV is 19.8%.
Max Life's total new business premium (individual and group) increased 16% to Rs 7,905 crore. In addition, the renewal premium income (including group) grew 19% to Rs 14,509 crore, taking the gross premium to Rs 22,414 crore, an increase of 18% over the previous financial year.
Max Life's assets under management (AUM) were Rs 1,07,510 crore as of 31 March 2022 - a rise of 19% over the previous year.
Mohit Talwar, managing director, Max Financial Services, said, "Our strong Q4 numbers are a result of our consistent efforts in driving profitable growth across our channels by optimizing for product mix.
Max Financial Services (MFSL) is part of India's leading business conglomerate - the Max Group. Focused on life insurance, MSFL owns and actively manages an 81.83% majority stake in Max Life Insurance, India's largest non-bank, private life insurance company. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third distribution partners.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU