Wipro, Vedanta, UPL, Max Financial Services in focus

Wipro: The IT major announced the launch of its Cloud Car platform, which will be unveiled during the Engineering the Cloud Car Ecosystem panel at MWC Barcelona.
Vedanta: The mining major has declared third interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021-22 of Rs 13 per equity share. This was the third interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021-22. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is 10 March 2022.
UPL: The agri-chemicals major has announced its board has approved the proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares from shareholders (other than the promoters, the promoters group and persons in control of the company), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,100 crore, the maximum buyback size. The company's board has proposed share buyback plan at Rs 875 per share.
Max Financial Services: Subsidiary Max Life Insurance Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Max Life Pension Fund Management.
Swan Energy: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 05 March 2022 to consider and approve preferential issue of shares and other business matters.
Hind Rectifiers: The company has secured orders of Rs. 57.32 crores in the month of February 2022.
