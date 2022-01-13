Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vishal Fabrics Ltd, Repro India Ltd, Superhouse Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2022.

Coastal Corporation Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 388.3 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13973 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd surged 17.45% to Rs 127.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14033 shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd spiked 13.34% to Rs 577.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 470 shares in the past one month.

Superhouse Ltd added 12.03% to Rs 204.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6237 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd jumped 11.83% to Rs 426.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13686 shares in the past one month.

