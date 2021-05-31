Max Healthcare Institute records Q4 PAT of Rs 69 cr

On a consolidated basis, Max Healthcare Institute reported a net profit of Rs 69.69 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 9.79 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased by more than three-fold to Rs 801.86 crore from Rs 247.86 crore recorded in the same period last year. The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 104.47 crore in Q4 FY21 as against the pre-tax profit of Rs 9.79 crore reported in the same period last year.

Max Healthcare recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 137.55 crore in FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 58.99 crore in FY20. Net sales rose 136.5% to Rs 2,504.67 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Consequent to the successful completion of equity fund raise of approximately Rs 1,200 crore though qualified institutional placement (QIP) in Q4 FY21, the company's net debt (including put option liabilities) improved significantly. Net debt as on 31 March 2021, stood at Rs 544 crore as against Rs 1,867 crore on 31 December 2020. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was below 1.

Abhay Soi, chairman and MD, Max Healthcare Institute, commented, "With ample room to scale up existing occupancies and improved international revenue share post abatement of the second surge of COVID-19, Q4 results in a way indicate the trajectory our network is geared for in terms of future performance.

Besides serving on the frontline on COVID-19, we operationalized one of the largest vaccination centers (at BLKMax Hospital) in the country spread over 1.65 acres in a matter of 48 hours in the National Capital. This center alone has a capacity to administer approximately 10,000 vaccines daily.

As we enter into the new fiscal year, I am confident to continue our robust performance and gain further traction as one of the most trusted healthcare service providers in India."

Max Healthcare Institute is one of India's largest hospital chain operator (considering only income from healthcare services) in fiscal 2020. It has major concentration in North India consisting of a network of 16 healthcare facilities. Out of the total network, eight hospitals and four medical centres are located in Delhi and the NCR and the others are located in the cities of Mumbai, Mohali, Bathinda and Dehradun.

