PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Redington India Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and GIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2021.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 525.2 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 93776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31918 shares in the past one month.

Redington India Ltd soared 17.87% to Rs 258.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48801 shares in the past one month.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd spiked 12.35% to Rs 475.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28127 shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd gained 11.44% to Rs 34.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd added 9.84% to Rs 138.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29218 shares in the past one month.

