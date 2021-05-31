PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
PNB Housing hits the roof after board OKs capital raise proposal of Rs 4,000 cr
PNB Housing Finance revises trademark agreement with Punjab National Bank
PNB Housing, Yes Bank enter into strategic co‐lending partnership
Indices rally for 2nd session; Nifty ends above 14,650
Redington India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Redington India Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and GIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2021.
Redington India Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and GIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2021.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 525.2 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 93776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31918 shares in the past one month.
Redington India Ltd soared 17.87% to Rs 258.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48801 shares in the past one month.
Transport Corporation of India Ltd spiked 12.35% to Rs 475.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28127 shares in the past one month.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd gained 11.44% to Rs 34.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.
GIC Housing Finance Ltd added 9.84% to Rs 138.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29218 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU