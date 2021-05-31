Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

Emami Ltd recorded volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 11:28 IST on BSE, a 24.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12581 shares

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Redington India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 May 2021.

Emami Ltd recorded volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 11:28 IST on BSE, a 24.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12581 shares. The stock gained 0.04% to Rs.503.45. Volumes stood at 15107 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 11:28 IST on BSE, a 14.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10096 shares. The stock increased 0.42% to Rs.523.55. Volumes stood at 6044 shares in the last session.

NHPC Ltd clocked volume of 56.8 lakh shares by 11:28 IST on BSE, a 13.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.77% to Rs.26.15. Volumes stood at 4.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Vakrangee Ltd recorded volume of 30.48 lakh shares by 11:28 IST on BSE, a 12.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.60% to Rs.41.20. Volumes stood at 58721 shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd registered volume of 3.63 lakh shares by 11:28 IST on BSE, a 9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40381 shares. The stock rose 18.24% to Rs.259.00. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

