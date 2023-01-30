Mazagon Dock Q3 PAT surges 55% YoY to Rs 337 crore

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported 55% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 337 crore on a 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,816 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

EBITDA rose by 46% to Rs 472 crore in the third quarter from Rs 323 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 452 crore, up by 49% from Rs 304 crore in Q3 FY22.

The company said that it has delivered second P15B-Vishakhapatnam Class Guided Missile Destroyer namely 'MORMUGAO' on 24th November 2022 and it was commissioned on 18 December 2022.

It has also delivered fifth Scorpene submarine of Project -75 i.e. 'VAGIR' on 20% December 2022 and it was commissioned on 23rd January 2023.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is one of India's leading defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence. Its main activities are construction of warships and submarines.

The scrip zoomed 5.54% to end at Rs 761.30 on the BSE today.

