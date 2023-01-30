Heranba Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GTL Ltd, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2023.

Heranba Industries Ltd tumbled 19.58% to Rs 374.8 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 38117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4444 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd crashed 14.77% to Rs 5.02. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd lost 11.77% to Rs 46.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97401 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd fell 9.63% to Rs 364. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11387 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2058 shares in the past one month.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd plummeted 9.34% to Rs 263.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4571 shares in the past one month.

