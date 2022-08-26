Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, NELCO Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and DCB Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2022.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, NELCO Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and DCB Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2022.

Surya Roshni Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 457.35 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15086 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd surged 12.55% to Rs 352.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40033 shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 856.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20485 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd gained 8.74% to Rs 98.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74821 shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd rose 8.07% to Rs 96.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90749 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)