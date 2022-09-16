Tata Steel Long Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2022.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd surged 13.52% to Rs 741.1 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6657 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd soared 12.46% to Rs 228.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25719 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd spiked 9.78% to Rs 953.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76996 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd jumped 7.41% to Rs 422.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd rose 6.36% to Rs 444.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

