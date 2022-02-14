Mazagon Dock Q3 PAT up 52% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported 52% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 215.20 crore on a 6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,552.50 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Total expenses during the quarter declined by 1% YoY to Rs 1,369.53 crore.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 286.04 crore, up by 78% from Rs 160.37 crore in Q3 FY21.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is one of India's defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence. The company's main activities are construction of warships and submarines with facilities situated at Mumbai and Nhava (under development). It has the capability to build warships, submarines, merchant ships upto 40,000 DWT since 1979. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 84.83% stake held in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

The scrip shed 0.51% to currently trade at Rs 260.90 on the BSE.

