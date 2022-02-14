K.P.I. Global bags 16 MW solar plant contract from Surat-based firm

K.P.I. Global Infrastructure said that it has received an order for executing solar power project of 16 MWdc capacity from Aether Industries, Surat, under 'Captive Power Producer {CPP}' segment of the company.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

K.P.I. Global Infrastructure generates and sells solar power under Solarism brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 67.61% to Rs 70.01 crore on a 20.32% increase in net sales to Rs 622.37 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

After opening 4.19% lower, the scrip managed to pare losses and was currently trading 2.20% lower at Rs 449.15 on the BSE.

