McNally Bharat Engineering Company receives order worth Rs 107.97 cr from NLC India

McNally Bharat Engineering Company has received one order from NLC India relating to work of 'Construction of 544 nos of Colony houses and community hall including internal Electrification - Phase-I for Talabira II & III OCP - proposed R&R colony at Khinda - Odisha' worth Rs. 107.97 crore.
