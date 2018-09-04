JUST IN
Business Standard

McNally Bharat Engineering Company receives order worth Rs 107.97 cr from NLC India

Capital Market 

McNally Bharat Engineering Company has received one order from NLC India relating to work of 'Construction of 544 nos of Colony houses and community hall including internal Electrification - Phase-I for Talabira II & III OCP - proposed R&R colony at Khinda - Odisha' worth Rs. 107.97 crore.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 17:59 IST

