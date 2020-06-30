Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 23.52 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech rose 3.75% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 23.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.47% to Rs 13.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 125.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

23.5224.08125.50122.6012.5418.1915.2313.874.054.2520.4819.743.383.6617.9817.522.492.4013.2912.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)