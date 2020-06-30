Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.75% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 23.52 croreNet profit of Medicamen Biotech rose 3.75% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 23.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.47% to Rs 13.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 125.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.5224.08 -2 125.50122.60 2 OPM %12.5418.19 -15.2313.87 - PBDT4.054.25 -5 20.4819.74 4 PBT3.383.66 -8 17.9817.52 3 NP2.492.40 4 13.2912.03 10
