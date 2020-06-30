Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit rises 1566.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 4.08 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) rose 1566.67% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.97% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 14.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.083.4814.5611.2020.3410.3415.5917.230.830.382.131.910.670.311.581.450.500.031.311.17

