Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit rises 1566.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 4.08 croreNet profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) rose 1566.67% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.97% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 14.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.083.48 17 14.5611.20 30 OPM %20.3410.34 -15.5917.23 - PBDT0.830.38 118 2.131.91 12 PBT0.670.31 116 1.581.45 9 NP0.500.03 1567 1.311.17 12
