Kerala Ayurveda reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Kerala reports nine positive cases on Wednesday
Heavy rain in parts of Kerala
12 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala, total rises to 642
Kerala CM directs Excise Dept to provide liquor with prescription from doctors
Kerala govt mulls bringing back NRKs after resumption of air services
-
Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 12.00 croreNet Loss of Kerala Ayurveda reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 50.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.0010.71 12 50.0843.34 16 OPM %-0.67-5.70 -5.916.60 - PBDT-0.42-1.16 64 1.901.03 84 PBT-0.63-1.30 52 1.220.47 160 NP-0.97-0.54 -80 0.881.20 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU