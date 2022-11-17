Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 70.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 40.46 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 70.83% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 40.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.40.4629.547.767.354.522.803.862.332.871.68

