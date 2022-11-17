JUST IN
Business Standard

Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 70.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 40.46 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 70.83% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 40.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.4629.54 37 OPM %7.767.35 -PBDT4.522.80 61 PBT3.862.33 66 NP2.871.68 71

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 08:07 IST

