Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 70.83% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 52.63% in the March 2022 quarter
Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 8.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 40.46 croreNet profit of Medico Remedies rose 70.83% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 40.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.4629.54 37 OPM %7.767.35 -PBDT4.522.80 61 PBT3.862.33 66 NP2.871.68 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU