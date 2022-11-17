JUST IN
TGB Banquets & Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.58% to Rs 7.45 crore

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.58% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.456.23 20 OPM %-2.68-87.32 -PBDT1.50-5.95 LP PBT0.16-6.57 LP NP0.16-15.76 LP

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 08:01 IST

