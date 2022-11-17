TGB Banquets & Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.58% to Rs 7.45 crore

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.58% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.456.23-2.68-87.321.50-5.950.16-6.570.16-15.76

