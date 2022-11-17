S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 2.20 croreNet Loss of S R Industries reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.202.07 6 OPM %-3.64-56.52 -PBDT-0.080.05 PL PBT-0.51-0.33 -55 NP-0.51-0.33 -55
