S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net Loss of S R Industries reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.202.07-3.64-56.52-0.080.05-0.51-0.33-0.51-0.33

