Meenakshi Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.61% in the June 2020 quarter
Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Sybly Industries standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2020 quarter
KEI Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.77% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 17700.00% to Rs 1.78 croreNet profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17700.00% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.780.01 17700 OPM %93.26-400.00 -PBDT1.55-0.04 LP PBT1.55-0.04 LP NP1.13-0.04 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU