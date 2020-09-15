JUST IN
Sujana Universal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 108.24 crore

Net Loss of Sujana Universal Industries reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 79.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 108.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales108.240 0 OPM %-0.150 -PBDT-0.16-76.91 100 PBT-2.48-79.71 97 NP-2.48-79.71 97

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:33 IST

