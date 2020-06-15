Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 175.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.18% to Rs 316.51 crore

Net loss of Ramky Infrastructure reported to Rs 175.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.18% to Rs 316.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 935.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 266.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.68% to Rs 1387.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1748.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

