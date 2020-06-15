Pfizer standalone net profit declines 5.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.28% to Rs 502.01 crore

Net profit of Pfizer declined 5.90% to Rs 103.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 502.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 535.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.66% to Rs 509.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 429.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 2151.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2081.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

