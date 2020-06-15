Pfizer standalone net profit declines 5.90% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.28% to Rs 502.01 croreNet profit of Pfizer declined 5.90% to Rs 103.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 502.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 535.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.66% to Rs 509.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 429.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 2151.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2081.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales502.01535.66 -6 2151.652081.50 3 OPM %21.6528.19 -26.6127.15 - PBDT150.31185.83 -19 745.73731.30 2 PBT121.90168.22 -28 642.49659.91 -3 NP103.01109.47 -6 509.13429.05 19
