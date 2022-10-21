JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

PTC Inds hits the roof after board approves preferential issue
Business Standard

Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 645.70 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics rose 1.36% to Rs 66.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 645.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 548.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales645.70548.22 18 OPM %12.1414.28 -PBDT107.0396.78 11 PBT88.7082.20 8 NP66.1565.26 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU