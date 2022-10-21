Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 645.70 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics rose 1.36% to Rs 66.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 645.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 548.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.645.70548.2212.1414.28107.0396.7888.7082.2066.1565.26

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)