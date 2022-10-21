Vikas Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 6.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 95.30% to Rs 131.81 croreNet profit of Vikas Lifecare declined 6.00% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.30% to Rs 131.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales131.8167.49 95 OPM %3.44-1.19 -PBDT5.493.36 63 PBT5.043.00 68 NP2.352.50 -6
