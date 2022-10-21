Vikas Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 6.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.30% to Rs 131.81 crore

Net profit of Vikas Lifecare declined 6.00% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.30% to Rs 131.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.131.8167.493.44-1.195.493.365.043.002.352.50

