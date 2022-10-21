JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

PTC Inds hits the roof after board approves preferential issue
Business Standard

Vikas Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 6.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 95.30% to Rs 131.81 crore

Net profit of Vikas Lifecare declined 6.00% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.30% to Rs 131.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales131.8167.49 95 OPM %3.44-1.19 -PBDT5.493.36 63 PBT5.043.00 68 NP2.352.50 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU