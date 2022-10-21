JUST IN
Bharat Dynamics climbs on inking various MoUs during Defexpo - 2022
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 43.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 500.33 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 43.97% to Rs 34.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 500.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 460.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales500.33460.81 9 OPM %10.2118.58 -PBDT57.8094.64 -39 PBT46.2483.20 -44 NP34.6261.79 -44

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:53 IST

