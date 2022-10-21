Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 43.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 500.33 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 43.97% to Rs 34.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 500.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 460.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.500.33460.8110.2118.5857.8094.6446.2483.2034.6261.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)