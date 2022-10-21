Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 52.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 53.01% in the March 2022 quarter
Shree Cement hits 52-week low; drops 12% in six days
Shree Cement gains after board approves setting up unit in Guntur
Shree Cement slips after weak Q1 performance
Cement stocks decline after UltraTech announces Rs 12,886-crore capex plan
-
Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 163.88 croreNet profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 52.73% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 163.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales163.88153.87 7 OPM %9.6717.92 -PBDT17.1628.15 -39 PBT8.4420.77 -59 NP6.3313.39 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU