JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Dynamics climbs on inking various MoUs during Defexpo - 2022
Business Standard

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 52.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 163.88 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 52.73% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 163.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales163.88153.87 7 OPM %9.6717.92 -PBDT17.1628.15 -39 PBT8.4420.77 -59 NP6.3313.39 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU