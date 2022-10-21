Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 52.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 163.88 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 52.73% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 163.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.163.88153.879.6717.9217.1628.158.4420.776.3313.39

