Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 62.00% to Rs 24.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.26% to Rs 246.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.246.34171.9516.0714.2338.5126.7632.5120.8224.1714.92

