Meghmani Organics rises on bagging supply contract worth $100 million

-
ALSO READ
Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the September 2022 quarter
Meghmani Organics commences production at multi-product plant at Dahej
Meghmani Finechem partners with Renew Green Energy
Amara Raja Batteries soars after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY; announces Li-Ion battery manufacturing subsidiary
Adani Enterprises incorporates two wholly owned subsidiaries
-
Meghmani Organics advanced 2.99% to Rs 118.90 after the company announced the signing of a supply agreement for 5 years with one of the leading Global Agrochemical Company.
In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the company said that it has signed a supply agreement with one of the leading Global Agrochemical Company for supply of specific agrochemical products for a period of 5 years.
The total agreement value is approximately $100 million.
The Meghmani Group manufactures green and blue pigment products, which are used to manufacture printing ink, plastic, paints, textiles, leather, and rubber. It also manufactures a wide variety of commonly used pesticides for crop and non-crop applications. The latter includes insect control in wood preservation and food grain storage.
The company reported 13.1% rise in net profit to Rs 73.4 crore on a 20.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 655.2 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU