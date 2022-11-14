Lupin Ltd up for third straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 756.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% jump in NIFTY and a 7.2% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Lupin Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 756.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 18325.9. The Sensex is at 61617.26, down 0.29%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 9.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13015.65, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 760, up 1.28% on the day. Lupin Ltd is down 19.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% jump in NIFTY and a 7.2% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 44.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)