Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.19% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Megri Soft declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.19% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.530.64 -17 OPM %22.6421.88 -PBDT0.180.22 -18 PBT0.170.20 -15 NP0.120.15 -20
