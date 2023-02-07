Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.19% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.19% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

