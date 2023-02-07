Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 77.06% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Eveready Industries India declined 77.06% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 330.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 325.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales330.43325.89 1 OPM %7.2512.45 -PBDT14.4331.45 -54 PBT7.5524.59 -69 NP5.4423.71 -77

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:35 IST

