Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 77.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.39% to Rs 330.43 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India declined 77.06% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 330.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 325.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.330.43325.897.2512.4514.4331.457.5524.595.4423.71

