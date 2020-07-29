Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 55.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.59% to Rs 21.29 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings declined 55.18% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.59% to Rs 21.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21.2940.6223.1121.204.578.222.766.682.124.73

