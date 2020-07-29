Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 55.18% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.59% to Rs 21.29 croreNet profit of Menon Bearings declined 55.18% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.59% to Rs 21.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.2940.62 -48 OPM %23.1121.20 -PBDT4.578.22 -44 PBT2.766.68 -59 NP2.124.73 -55
