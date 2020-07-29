Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.89 croreNet Loss of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1146.67% to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.890 0 1.870.15 1147 OPM %-156.180 --89.84-353.33 - PBDT-1.39-0.45 -209 -1.65-0.53 -211 PBT-1.39-0.45 -209 -1.65-0.53 -211 NP-1.39-0.45 -209 -1.65-0.53 -211
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU