Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.89 crore

Net Loss of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1146.67% to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.890 0 1.870.15 1147 OPM %-156.180 --89.84-353.33 - PBDT-1.39-0.45 -209 -1.65-0.53 -211 PBT-1.39-0.45 -209 -1.65-0.53 -211 NP-1.39-0.45 -209 -1.65-0.53 -211

