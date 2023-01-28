Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 52.14 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 6.56% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.52.1450.1415.6515.248.007.596.516.104.874.57

