Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 52.14 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons rose 6.56% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.1450.14 4 OPM %15.6515.24 -PBDT8.007.59 5 PBT6.516.10 7 NP4.874.57 7
