Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 4064.90 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 2.88% to Rs 613.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 595.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 4064.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3660.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4064.903660.8421.2422.65912.31889.04806.24790.85613.01595.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)