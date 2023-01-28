Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coal India, BPCL, Bharat Electronics to be watched
Bharat Electronics, GMR Infrastructure, HFCL in focus
Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 42.38% in the December 2022 quarter
BEL rises on signing multiple MoUs for military equipment
Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit declines 0.12% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 4064.90 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics rose 2.88% to Rs 613.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 595.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 4064.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3660.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4064.903660.84 11 OPM %21.2422.65 -PBDT912.31889.04 3 PBT806.24790.85 2 NP613.01595.86 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU