Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 4064.90 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 2.88% to Rs 613.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 595.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 4064.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3660.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4064.903660.84 11 OPM %21.2422.65 -PBDT912.31889.04 3 PBT806.24790.85 2 NP613.01595.86 3

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:16 IST

