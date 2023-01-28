Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 27.84% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 27.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 386.54 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 27.84% to Rs 151.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 118.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 386.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 317.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales386.54317.20 22 OPM %69.1673.04 -PBDT206.37159.87 29 PBT201.51156.80 29 NP151.00118.12 28

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:15 IST

