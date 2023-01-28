SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 1.61% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 27.43% in the September 2022 quarter
LKP Securities standalone net profit declines 69.44% in the December 2022 quarter
ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 26.13% in the December 2022 quarter
IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.14% in the December 2022 quarter
Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.02% to Rs 4.77 croreNet profit of SKP Securities declined 1.61% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.774.63 3 OPM %37.3241.47 -PBDT1.721.85 -7 PBT1.601.68 -5 NP1.221.24 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU