JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 27.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 1.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.02% to Rs 4.77 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 1.61% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.774.63 3 OPM %37.3241.47 -PBDT1.721.85 -7 PBT1.601.68 -5 NP1.221.24 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU