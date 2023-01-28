SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 1.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.02% to Rs 4.77 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 1.61% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.774.6337.3241.471.721.851.601.681.221.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)