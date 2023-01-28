BLS Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.01 croreBLS Infotech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.07 -86 OPM %-500.00-42.86 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
