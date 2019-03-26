MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project in Maharashtra

-
MEP Infrastructure Developers announced that its subsidiary, MEP Longjian Loha Waranga Road has achieved the Financial Closure in terms of the Concession Agreement executed with NHAI ("the Authority"), by tying up of Project Finance of Rs.515.09 crores on 11 March 2019.
The Authority now has given 25 March 2019 as the Appointed Date for the project vide letter dated 25 March 2019.
