On 25 March 2019

Vysya Bank announced that pursuant to Article 24(b) of Articles of the Board in its meeting held on 25 March 2019, appointed (DIN: 01493217), as the Non-Executive (Part-time) of the Bank, for a period of three years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)