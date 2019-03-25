Bharti Airtel simplifies tariffs for Bangladesh and Nepal

Airtel announced new ISO call charges for and as part of its endeavour to simplify tariffs and add to customer convenience.

The new ISO call charges, which are currently available to Airtel prepaid mobile users, are the most affordable in the industry and eliminate the need for buying additional ISO packs to make calls to and Airtel mobile customers can now enjoy the most competitive ISO tariffs with their regular recharge packs and bundles.

Calls to will now be charged at only Rs 2.99/minute (versus Rs. 12/minute earlier) representing a reduction of 75%.

Calls to will now be charged at Rs 7.99/minute (versus Rs 13 earlier) representing a reduction of appx. 40%.

