Vikas Wsp receives export order worth Rs 230 crore

Vikas Wsp has received approval for export of DP gum products for newly developed depolymerised product for fertiliser stabilising end use for manufacture of based fertilisers by Kelium USA for business of 12500 MT for an approximate amount of Rs. 230 crore.

To confirm final orders a technical expert team of Kelium USA is visiting on 20 April, 2019 the plant of the company.

It is a newer gum product developed by the company during 2016-2017 and now it has been approved for large scale production of fertilizers to increase its stability providing better conditioning.

These orders are expected to execute during financial year 2019-20(quarter-2, Q-3 and Q4/2019-20).

