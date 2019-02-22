JUST IN
Mercury Laboratories gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Mercury Laboratories has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under -

Long Term Rating - CRISIL BB+/Stable (Reafiirmed)

Short Term Rating - CRISILA4+ (Reaflirmed)

CRJSH has also reaffirmed its FIB/Stable rating for the Rs. 3 crore Fixed Deposits i.e. debt instrument

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 17:12 IST

