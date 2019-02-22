Mercury Laboratories gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
Mercury Laboratories has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under -
Long Term Rating - CRISIL BB+/Stable (Reafiirmed)
Short Term Rating - CRISILA4+ (Reaflirmed)
CRJSH has also reaffirmed its FIB/Stable rating for the Rs. 3 crore Fixed Deposits i.e. debt instrument
