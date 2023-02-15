Mercury Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9950.00% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Mercury Metals reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9950.00% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.010.0221.8900.4300.4200.310

