Mercury Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9950.00% to Rs 2.01 croreNet profit of Mercury Metals reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9950.00% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.010.02 9950 OPM %21.890 -PBDT0.430 0 PBT0.420 0 NP0.310 0
